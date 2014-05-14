Obama, in meeting with Syria's Jarba, praises leadership in crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama met with Syrian opposition leader Ahmad Jarba on Tuesday and praised the coalition’s role in trying to find a political solution to the crisis in Syria, the White House said in a statement.

“President Obama welcomed the coalition’s leadership and constructive approach to dialogue, and encouraged the coalition to further its vision for an inclusive government that represents all of the people of Syria,” the White House said.

“The delegations also discussed the risks posed by growing extremism in Syria and agreed on the need to counter terrorist groups on all sides of the conflict,” the White House said.