August 24, 2013

Obama gets 'detailed review' of Syria options, speaks with UK's Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A member of the 'Liwaa Ahrar Suriya' brigade, operating under the Free Syrian Army, is seen in Sakhour area, Aleppo August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama received a “detailed review of a range of potential options” from his top advisers on Saturday on how the United States and its allies could respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government, the White House said.

Obama also spoke with British Prime Minister David Cameron about Syria and agreed to consult about “potential responses by the international community,” the White House said.

The White House did not provide details about what options were under consideration, and gave no indication about Obama’s timeline for making a decision on the issue.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
