Putin, Obama discuss Syria conference over telephone: Kremlin
January 21, 2014 / 6:03 PM / 4 years ago

Putin, Obama discuss Syria conference over telephone: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone on Tuesday, and the leaders discussed an internationally sponsored conference on Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The conference in Switzerland is due to start on January 22. The United States and Russia have found themselves taking opposing sides during the three-year conflict in Syria. The Kremlin said the tone of the conversation was “businesslike and constructive”.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Mike Collett-White

