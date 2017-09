U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the University of Buffalo, New York, August 22, 2013. Obama is travelling through New York state and Pennsylvania on a two-day bus tour to promote his plan to cut college costs. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will speak about Syria during a 2:15 ET White House appearance on Friday with three leaders of Baltic nations, a senior administration official said.

Obama will address Syria “to some extent” before a meeting with presidents of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, the official said.