White House repeats Obama position of no U.S. troops in Syria

VESTAL, New York (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and his advisers are still studying how to respond to an apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria, but the White House reiterated the president’s position on Friday that he did not expect to send troops to the country.

Obama has said several times he did not expect to have “boots on the ground” in Syria. White House spokesman Josh Earnest repeated that comment to reporters traveling with Obama on a bus tour of New York and Pennsylvania.

Washington’s assistance to Syrian opposition fighters was on an “upward trajectory” that was expanding in scope and scale, Earnest added.