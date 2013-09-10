FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
September 10, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 4 years

U.S., allies to explore Russia proposal for Syria at U.N.: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration will begin discussions with the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday on Russia’s proposal to place Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, a White House official said.

President Barack Obama spoke by phone earlier with French President Francois Holland and British Prime Minister David Cameron about the Russian proposal.

“They agreed to work closely together, and in consultation with Russia and China, to explore seriously the viability of the Russian proposal to put all Syrian chemical weapons and related materials fully under international control in order to ensure their verifiable and enforceable destruction,” the White House official said.

“These efforts will begin today at the United Nations, and will include a discussion on elements of a potential U.N. Security Council Resolution,” the official said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Caren Bohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
