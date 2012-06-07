FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian army blocks access to massacre site for U.N.: activists
June 7, 2012

Syrian army blocks access to massacre site for U.N.: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army prevented a team of United Nations monitors from entering the village of Mazraat al-Qubeir on Thursday following reports of the killings of at least 78 villagers by militants loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, activists said.

Sausan Ghosheh, a spokeswoman for the U.N. monitors, would not comment directly on whether entry to the village had been refused, saying: “We have dispatched a patrol which is trying to get access there.”

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Andrew Heavens

