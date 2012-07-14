U.N. observers say Tremseh attack targeted army defectors, activists

(Reuters) - An attack in the Syrian village of Tremseh appeared to target the homes of army defectors and activists, and assailants used weapons including artillery and mortars, a statement by the spokesman for the U.N. observers in Syria said on Saturday.

The observers entered the village on Saturday after activists said about 220 people had been killed there by President Bashar al-Assad’s troops.

The observers saw damaged houses and a burned school and planned to return to the village on Sunday, the statement said, adding the number of casualties was unclear.