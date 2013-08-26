FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four mortar bombs hit Damascus Old City
#World News
August 26, 2013 / 2:28 PM / in 4 years

Four mortar bombs hit Damascus Old City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Four mortar shells hit the historic Old City of Syria’s capital Damascus on Monday, wounding several people and damaging an Armenian church, state news channel El Ikhbariya reported.

Damascus’s Old City, a world heritage site, has escaped the worst of the fighting, but has been damaged by a number of clashes and stray shells. Many other historic sites have been looted or destroyed during the country’s 2-1/2-year-old civil war.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens

