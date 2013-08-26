Four mortar bombs hit Damascus Old City

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Four mortar shells hit the historic Old City of Syria’s capital Damascus on Monday, wounding several people and damaging an Armenian church, state news channel El Ikhbariya reported.

Damascus’s Old City, a world heritage site, has escaped the worst of the fighting, but has been damaged by a number of clashes and stray shells. Many other historic sites have been looted or destroyed during the country’s 2-1/2-year-old civil war.