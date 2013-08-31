FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Analysing Syrian chemical weapons evidence could take three weeks: agency
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 31, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 4 years

Analysing Syrian chemical weapons evidence could take three weeks: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N. weapons inspectors who had been gathering evidence and samples relating to alleged chemical weapons use in Syria enter the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) building in The Hague August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Nijhuis

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Fully assessing the evidence collected by weapons inspectors investigating last week’s alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria could take up to three weeks, the organization in charge of the investigation said on Saturday.

The team, which included nine experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and three from the World Health Organisation, arrived at the OPCW’s Hague headquarters on Saturday evening after leaving Syria early in the morning.

“The evidence collected by the team will now undergo laboratory analysis and technical evaluation according to the established and recognized procedures and standards,” the OPCW said in a statement. “These procedures may take up to three weeks.”

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.