Syria opposition to make Cairo its HQ: Egyptian news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syria’s new opposition coalition has decided to make Egypt its headquarters, the president of the body was quoted as saying by Egypt’s official news agency on Monday.

Mouaz Alkhatib, head of the Syrian National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary Forces, was speaking after a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohamed Kamal Amr in Cairo. “There is a decision by the coalition to make Egypt its main headquarters,” the MENA news agency quoted him as saying.