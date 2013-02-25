Syria opposition chief: no contact yet about government talks

CAIRO (Reuters) - The head of Syria’s main opposition coalition said on Monday the group had not had any communication with the Syrian government after Damascus said it was ready to talk to the armed opposition.

“We have not been in contact yet, and we are waiting for communication with them,” Syrian National Coalition leader Moaz Alkhatib told reporters in Cairo after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said Damascus was ready to talk.

Alkhatib also said opposition visits to the United States and Russia had been delayed “until we see how things develop”.

But he added: “We will go to any place that could lead to the removal of the suffering of our people.”

The coalition head criticized Russia for what he said was its refusal to condemn the killing of civilians by President Bashar al-Assad’s military.

“This is an unacceptable position. The silent states are participating in the massacre of the Syrian people,” he said.