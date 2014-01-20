Syria opposition says to withdraw from peace talks unless Iran invitation retracted

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s political opposition said on Monday it will withdraw its attendance at international peace talks scheduled this week unless United Nations Chief Ban Ki-moon retracts an invitation to Iran, President Bashar al-Assad’s main backer.

“The Syrian Coalition announces that they will withdraw their attendance in Geneva 2 unless Ban Ki-moon retracts Iran’s invitation,” the Twitter post said, quoting National Coalition spokesman Louay Safi.