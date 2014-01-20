FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's National Coalition confirms participation in peace talks on January 22
January 20, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 4 years ago

Syria's National Coalition confirms participation in peace talks on January 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syria’s western-backed opposition National Coalition confirmed it would take part in international talks on January 22 after an invitation to Iran to attend the talks was retracted by the United Nations on Monday.

“We appreciate the United Nations and (U.N. Secretary General) Ban Ki-moon’s understanding of our position. We think they have taken the right decision. Our participation is confirmed for 22 January,” Monzer Akbik, chief of staff of the president of the National Coalition told Reuters.

Another coalition member, Anas Abdah, said they would send a list of conference delegates to the United Nations later on Monday.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Janet Lawrence

