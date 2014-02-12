Syrian opposition presents plan for post-war Syria

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian opposition called on Wednesday for a transitional governing body to be set up that would oversee a total ceasefire under U.N. monitoring and be empowered to drive out foreign fighters deployed on both sides of the civil war.

The classified paper, obtained by Reuters, was presented to international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi and a Syrian government delegation at a joint session held at peace talks in Geneva.

“The Transitional Governing Body will prepare and oversee a total ceasefire by taking immediate measures to stop military violence, protect civilians and stabilize the country in the presence of U.N. observers,” the five-page document said.