FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian opposition says Assad's forces drop phosphorus bombs near Aleppo
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian opposition says Assad's forces drop phosphorus bombs near Aleppo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syria’s opposition coalition said on Tuesday President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had dropped phosphorus bombs and napalm on civilians in rural Aleppo on Monday, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens.

The alleged attack occurred as the United States and its European and Middle Eastern partners honed plans to punish Assad for a major poison gas attack last week on the suburbs of the capital, Damascus, that killed hundreds of civilians.

Video footage uploaded on the Internet, apparently of Monday’s attack, showed doctors frantically smearing white cream on the reddened skin of several screaming people, many of them young boys.

“Assad’s military aircraft have hit populated areas with the internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs and napalm,” the opposition coalition said in a statement.

It was not possible to independently confirm the report. There have been previous unconfirmed reports of the use of phosphorus bombs by Assad’s forces during Syria’s conflict, now in its third year.

Additional reporting by Erika Solomon in Beirut; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.