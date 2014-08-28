U.N. says 43 Golan Heights peacekeepers seized by militants

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A group of 43 U.N. peacekeepers in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have been detained by militants fighting the Syrian army and the world body is working to secure their release, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“During a period of increased fighting beginning yesterday between armed elements and Syrian Arab Armed Forces within the area of separation in the Golan Heights, 43 peacekeepers from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) were detained early this morning by an armed group in the vicinity of Al Qunaytirah,” the U.N. press office said in a statement.