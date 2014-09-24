FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon says still investigating if Khorasan leader killed in Syria
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2014 / 4:42 PM / 3 years ago

Pentagon says still investigating if Khorasan leader killed in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said it was still investigating whether U.S. strikes in Syria on Tuesday killed a leader of the al Qaeda-linked Khorasan group, adding that it could take time to determine.

“We just don’t have a confirmation to make at this point,” said Pentagon spokesman Colonel Steve Warren. “We don’t have personnel on the ground to verify, so we’re continuing to assess.”

Reuters quoted a U.S. official earlier on Wednesday saying the United States believed one of those killed in the strike against the group was Mohsin al-Fadhli, who the U.S. government has identified as a al Qaeda financier close to al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.