FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria rebels reinforce siege of U.N. peacekeepers on Golan Heights: U.N. sources
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria
Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Syria rebels reinforce siege of U.N. peacekeepers on Golan Heights: U.N. sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Islamist militants surrounding 40 Filipino peacekeepers in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have reinforced their siege with fighters who arrived in more than 20 vehicles, U.N. diplomatic sources told Reuters on Saturday.

“As we speak more rebels in more than 20 vehicles are approaching and reinforcing the siege around Position 68,” a diplomat source said on condition of anonymity. The source added that the reinforcements began arriving at 11:00 p.m. local time.

The United Nations says 32 other Philippine peacekeepers were rescued in a firefight earlier on Saturday. The militants surrounding the peacekeepers have been battling the Syrian army on the Golan Heights. Another 44 Fijian peacekeepers have been detained by militants nearby since Thursday.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.