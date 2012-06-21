Syria says defector pilot is a traitor, wants jet back

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that a military pilot who defected to Jordan on Thursday with his MiG-21 fighter jet was a “traitor” and that it was in contact with Jordanian authorities to retrieve the aircraft.

“The pilot is considered a deserter from service and a traitor to his country and his military honor. Contacts are underway with the Jordanian side to make arrangements to return the plane,” a statement by the ministry said.