Syria says defector pilot is a traitor, wants jet back
#World News
June 21, 2012 / 3:28 PM / 5 years ago

Syria says defector pilot is a traitor, wants jet back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that a military pilot who defected to Jordan on Thursday with his MiG-21 fighter jet was a “traitor” and that it was in contact with Jordanian authorities to retrieve the aircraft.

“The pilot is considered a deserter from service and a traitor to his country and his military honor. Contacts are underway with the Jordanian side to make arrangements to return the plane,” a statement by the ministry said.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom

