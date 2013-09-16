U.N. Syria warcrimes team checking 14 alleged chemical attacks

Paulo Pinheiro, chairperson of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria attends the Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

GENEVA (Reuters) - The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria is investigating 14 alleged attacks with chemical weapons or chemical agents in Syria since it began monitoring Syrian human rights abuses in Sept 2011, the commission’s chairman Paulo Pinheiro told a news conference on Monday.

Pinheiro also said Syria had invited commission member Carla del Ponte to visit Syria in a personal capacity, but the commission wanted an official visit, including him. Del Ponte said it was assumed she had been invited because she said in May it had allegations that opposition groups had used chemical weapons.