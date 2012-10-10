Turkey to release Syria plane after seizing some cargo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will allow a Syrian passenger plane grounded in Ankara on suspicion of carrying military equipment from Moscow to continue its journey to Damascus after seizing some of its cargo, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said on Thursday.
Turkey scrambled fighter planes on Wednesday to force the Syrian airliner to land after receiving information that it was carrying military materials destined for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.
Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Louise Ireland