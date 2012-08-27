Syrian fighter plane flies over Damascus: witnesses

AMMAN (Reuters) - A Syrian fighter plane flew over the Damascus neighborhood on Monday where a military helicopter earlier came down under fire, but it was not clear if the warplane fired at any targets, witnesses said.

Military aircraft have appeared only rarely in the skies over the capital since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad erupted 17 months ago.

The fighter plane flew over the neighborhood of Jobar, where rebels said they had downed a military helicopter earlier in the day. It also was seen over the district of Harasta to the northeast and over Old Damascus in the heart of the city.

“The jet swooped over Jobar and we heard a big explosion at the same time and saw fire and smoke, but no one saw it actually dropping a bomb,” said Abu al-Huda, a resident of Jobar who did not want to be further identified for fear of reprisals.