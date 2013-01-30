FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donors pledge more than $1 billion for Syrian refugees: Kuwait
January 30, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

Donors pledge more than $1 billion for Syrian refugees: Kuwait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Donors pledged more than $1 billion at an international aid conference in Kuwait on Wednesday for Syrians displaced by nearly two years of fighting, a Kuwaiti minister said in remarks carried by the state news agency KUNA.

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah al-Mubarak al-Sabah told reporters he hoped the total pledges would reach the target of $1.5 billion set by the United Nations by the end of the meeting later in the day.

Reporting by Raissa Kasolowsky writing by Sami Aboudi

