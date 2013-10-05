Polish journalist abducted in Syria in July is alive: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - A Polish journalist who was taken hostage by Islamist militants in northwest Syria in July is alive, Poland’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Marcin Suder was abducted from an opposition media office in the rebel-held town of Saraqeb in Idlib province. He was working alone for Polish photo agency Studio Melon.

Asked about Suder’s fate Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told radio RMF FM, “He’s alive.”

He declined to give any other details.

Poland has set up a team of specialists based in Warsaw and its embassies in the Middle East to deal with Suder’s case. He is the only Pole to have been taken hostage in the two-and-a-half year conflict in Syria that has killed more than 100,000.

Syria is the most dangerous place in the world for journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists says, with at least 39 killed and 21 kidnapped in 2012 by both rebels and government forces.

Most kidnapped journalists have been released but several remain missing.