FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope calls international day of prayer for peace in Syria
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 1, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Pope calls international day of prayer for peace in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis smiles as he arrives for a private visit at the Saint Agostino church in Rome August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday urged the international community to seek a negotiated solution to the conflict in Syria and announced he would lead a worldwide day of prayer for peace in the country on September 7.

Francis condemned the use of chemical weapons, blamed by Western powers on Syrian government forces, but added: “war, never again”. The United States and France are considering military action against Damascus in response to the chemical attack.

The pope asked the 1.2 billion Roman Catholics around the world to pray for peace in Syria on September 7 and said he would lead a special service at the Vatican.

He invited other Christians, members of other religions and all “people of good will” to join the Catholic initiative on September 7 in any way they saw fit.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.