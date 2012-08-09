FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria's Assad names new prime minister after defection
#World News
August 9, 2012 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

Syria's Assad names new prime minister after defection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appointed Health Minister Wael al-Halki as prime minister on Thursday, after the defection earlier this week of Prime Minister Riyad Hijab.

Halki, born in 1964, is from the southern province of Deraa where the uprising against four decades of Assad family rule erupted. He replaces caretaker premier Omar Ghalawanji who was appointed hours after Hijab’s defection.

Like Hijab, Halki is from Syria’s Sunni Muslim majority. Sunnis have been the driving force of the 17-month-old uprising.

Assad’s Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi‘ite Islam, dominates political and military power circles.

Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
