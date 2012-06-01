FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says counterproductive to call Annan mission failure
#World News
June 1, 2012 / 8:22 PM / 5 years ago

Putin says counterproductive to call Annan mission failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was “counterproductive” to announce that the mission of U.N./Arab League envoy to Syria Kofi Annan had failed despite ongoing violence and he stuck to opposition to U.N. sanctions on Damascus.

“Mr. Annan is a very experienced and respectable person, and we must do everything for his mission to succeed. I think it is counterproductive to announce his mission as a failure in advance,” Putin told a news conference with his French counterpart Francois Hollande.

“On sanctions, such question needs to be discussed primarily by the UN Security Council … Sanctions don’t always work. The main thing we need to do is to prevent the situation from developing under the worst scenario and not let a civil war take place.”

Reporting By Gleb Bryanski and John Irish in Paris; writing by Daniel Flynn

