Putin says counterproductive to call Annan mission failure

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday it was “counterproductive” to announce that the mission of U.N./Arab League envoy to Syria Kofi Annan had failed despite ongoing violence and he stuck to opposition to U.N. sanctions on Damascus.

“Mr. Annan is a very experienced and respectable person, and we must do everything for his mission to succeed. I think it is counterproductive to announce his mission as a failure in advance,” Putin told a news conference with his French counterpart Francois Hollande.

“On sanctions, such question needs to be discussed primarily by the UN Security Council … Sanctions don’t always work. The main thing we need to do is to prevent the situation from developing under the worst scenario and not let a civil war take place.”