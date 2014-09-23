FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qaeda fighters, civilians killed in Syria strikes: monitor
September 23, 2014 / 8:48 AM / 3 years ago

Qaeda fighters, civilians killed in Syria strikes: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes by U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria killed 30 fighters from al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and eight civilians including children, a group monitoring the war said on Tuesday.

The strikes targeted a residential building in Aleppo province used by Nusra Front, said Rami Abdulrahman, who runs the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The United States said earlier on Tuesday its forces had carried out eight strikes against al Qaeda-affilated militants west of Aleppo.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

