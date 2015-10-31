FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's intervention will draw it into Syria quagmire: Blinken
October 31, 2015 / 7:34 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's intervention will draw it into Syria quagmire: Blinken

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA (Reuters) - Moscow’s intervention in the Syrian conflict will have the unintended consequence of drawing Russia into a quagmire which will give it an incentive to work for a political transition, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

“The quagmire will spread and deepen, drawing Russia further in. Russia will be seen as being in league with Assad, Hezbollah, Iran, alienating millions of Sunnis in Syria, the region and indeed in Russia itself,” he said at a security conference in Manama.

As part of Moscow’s campaign against the Islamic State Sunni Muslim militant group, Russian jets are bombing rebels opposed to Sryian President Bashar al-Assad, who is also supported by Iran and the Lebanese Shi‘ite Hezbollah militia.

Reporting By William Maclean and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Angus McDowall

