June 2, 2013 / 1:19 PM / 4 years ago

Syria to grant Red Cross access to Qusair when fighting over: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria will allow the Red Cross to enter the besieged town of Qusair after military operations are over, Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Sunday, state TV said.

U.N. humanitarian officials have called for an immediate ceasefire in Qusair, where President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and Hezbollah fighters are battling to drive out rebels, saying 1,500 wounded people are in need of emergency medical treatment.

Moualem expressed surprise at the international concern over the fighting around Qusair, saying the world had been silent when rebels took over the town 18 months ago and that Syria was now clearing it of “terrorism”.

Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

