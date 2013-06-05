FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels say leave Qusair after army, Hezbollah onslaught
#World News
June 5, 2013 / 6:39 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian rebels say leave Qusair after army, Hezbollah onslaught

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels withdrew overnight Wednesday from the Syrian town of Qusair near the border with Lebanon after an onslaught by the Syrian army and Hezbollah fighters killed hundreds of people, a rebel statement said.

“In face of this huge arsenal and lack supplies and the blatant intervention of Hezbollah... tens of fighters stayed behind and ensured the withdrawal of their comrades along with the civilians,” said the statement, which was sent to Reuters.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; editing by Crispian Balmer

