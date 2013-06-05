Syrian rebels say leave Qusair after army, Hezbollah onslaught

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian rebels withdrew overnight Wednesday from the Syrian town of Qusair near the border with Lebanon after an onslaught by the Syrian army and Hezbollah fighters killed hundreds of people, a rebel statement said.

“In face of this huge arsenal and lack supplies and the blatant intervention of Hezbollah... tens of fighters stayed behind and ensured the withdrawal of their comrades along with the civilians,” said the statement, which was sent to Reuters.