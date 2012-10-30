Syrian air raid on strategic town kills 6 civilians: activists

AMMAN (Reuters) - A Syrian airforce raid on a rebel-held town, strategically situated on the Damascus-Aleppo highway, killed at least six civilians on Tuesday, including children, opposition campaigners in the area said.
Video footage showed men pulling out the body of a toddler from a flattened building in a northern neighborhood of Maarat al-Numaan, 300 kilometers (188 miles) north of Damascus, which has been under aerial and ground bombardment since rebels seized control last month.
The footage could not be independently verified.
