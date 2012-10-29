FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria warplanes bomb Damascus suburb on last truce day
October 29, 2012 / 7:39 AM / 5 years ago

Syria warplanes bomb Damascus suburb on last truce day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Syrian warplanes bombarded a rebel stronghold in a Damascus suburb on Monday, the final day of a truce broken by air attacks and fighting between the two sides across the country, opposition activists said.

Jets targeted Harat al-Shwam, a residential area a few kilometers east of the capital which President Bashar al-Assad’s forces had tried to storm last week, activists said.

“Tanks are deployed around Harat al-Shwam but they haven’t been able to go in. They tried a week ago and failed,” said one activist who lives near the area and did not want to be named.

Sham News Network, an activist group, said jets also raided farmland adjacent to the northern Damascus neighborhood of Barzeh and the city of Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.

The ceasefire, proposed by international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, was supposed to come into effect on Friday and last for the four days of the Muslim al-Adha holiday.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Louise Ireland

