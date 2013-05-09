Syria welcomes U.S.-Russia "rapprochement": state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said on Thursday it welcomed what it described as a rapprochement between the United States and Russia during a meeting this week in which both countries agreed to arrange a conference on ending Syria’s two-year conflict.

Syria’s state media quoted a statement by the foreign ministry saying Damascus was convinced by the “the firm Russian stance which is based on the U.N. principles of non-interference in internal affairs or the threat to use force against the safety of any state”.