Syria welcomes U.S.-Russia "rapprochement": state media
May 9, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Syria welcomes U.S.-Russia "rapprochement": state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria said on Thursday it welcomed what it described as a rapprochement between the United States and Russia during a meeting this week in which both countries agreed to arrange a conference on ending Syria’s two-year conflict.

Syria’s state media quoted a statement by the foreign ministry saying Damascus was convinced by the “the firm Russian stance which is based on the U.N. principles of non-interference in internal affairs or the threat to use force against the safety of any state”.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Louise Ireland

