Syria rebels give Assad 48-hour deadline to end violence
#World News
May 30, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Syria rebels give Assad 48-hour deadline to end violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels on Wednesday gave President Bashar al-Assad a 48-hour deadline to abide by an international peace plan to end violence or face consequences, a rebel spokesman said.

“The joint leadership of the Free Army inside Syria announces that it is giving the regime a final 48 hour deadline to implement the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council,” Colonel Qassim Saadeddine said in a statement posted on YouTube.

“It ends on Friday at 1200 (0900 GMT) then we are free from any commitment and we will defend and protect the civilians, their villages and their cities.”

Reporting by Mariam Karouny

