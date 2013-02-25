Syrian rebel officer says no talks before Assad goes

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel leader said on Monday there could be no negotiations to end the civil war until President Bashar al-Assad stepped down and leaders of the army and security forces were put on trial.

“We will not go (into talks) unless these demands are realized,” Brigadier Selim Idris, head of a military command, told Al Arabiya Television.

He was speaking after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said in Moscow the government was ready to hold talks with Assad’s armed opponents.