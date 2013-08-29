FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Escalation in Syria will worsen humanitarian situation: Red Cross
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Escalation in Syria will worsen humanitarian situation: Red Cross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People look at the damage at a site hit by what activists say was a car bomb in Raqqa province, eastern Syria August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

GENEVA (Reuters) - An escalation of the Syrian crisis in the wake of the apparent use of chemical weapons will worsen the situation in the country where the suffering of civilians has reached unprecedented levels, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

In a statement on Thursday, the ICRC said it was appalled by reports of chemical weapons being used on August 21 and said there were acute shortages of vital medical supplies, food and water in a number of areas cut off from aid for months.

“Further escalation will likely trigger more displacement and add to humanitarian needs, which are already immense,” said Magne Barth, head of the ICRC delegation in Syria. “In large parts of rural Damascus for example, people are dying because they lack medical supplies and because there are not enough medical personnel to attend to them.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.