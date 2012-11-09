FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11,000 fled Syria in past 24 hours, total now 408,000: UNHCR
#World News
November 9, 2012 / 1:07 PM / 5 years ago

11,000 fled Syria in past 24 hours, total now 408,000: UNHCR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - About 11,000 Syrian refugees have fled to three neighboring countries in the past 24 hours, the largest exodus in “quite some time”, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.

The latest exodus into Turkey (9,000), Lebanon (1,000) and Jordan (1,000) brings to 408,000 the total number of Syrian refugees registered or being assisted in the region, Panos Moumtzis of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.

“It just indicates a significant crisis, the continuation of the conflict,” Moumtzis told a news briefing in Geneva after aid agencies held a Syria Humanitarian Forum. “In Turkey, we know from most refugees that they come from Aleppo or Idlib or northern areas. That has been the trend so far.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

