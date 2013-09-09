Reid backs off plans for a Senate vote on Wednesday on Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday abruptly backed off plans to schedule a test vote on Wednesday on a White House-backed resolution to authorize military strikes against Syria.

Just hours after saying he wanted the much-anticipated vote on Wednesday, Reid returned to the Senate to nix those plans. Aides said matters were fluid, particularly with Russia now trying to help find a way to avoid U.S. military force. They said a vote was still likely later in the week.