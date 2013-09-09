FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reid backs off plans for a Senate vote on Wednesday on Syria
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 9, 2013 / 10:34 PM / 4 years ago

Reid backs off plans for a Senate vote on Wednesday on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Monday abruptly backed off plans to schedule a test vote on Wednesday on a White House-backed resolution to authorize military strikes against Syria.

Just hours after saying he wanted the much-anticipated vote on Wednesday, Reid returned to the Senate to nix those plans. Aides said matters were fluid, particularly with Russia now trying to help find a way to avoid U.S. military force. They said a vote was still likely later in the week.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.