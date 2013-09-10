FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. must keep credible threat of strike against Syria: Senator Reid
September 10, 2013 / 6:44 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. must keep credible threat of strike against Syria: Senator Reid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks about "Ending Senate Gridlock" at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States must keep the pressure on Syria to relinquish any chemical weapon stockpile it has by maintaining a credible threat of American military action against Damascus, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, said on Tuesday.

Reid, speaking to reporters after President Barack Obama huddled on Capitol Hill with senators, also said that Syria’s government has displayed an “extremely low level of credibility,” having denied in the past that it has chemical weapons.

The Senate has been debating whether to authorize U.S. military strikes against Syria after Obama said there was strong evidence Syria used chemical weapons against its own citizens last month.

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jackie Frank

