U.S. sees low risk of retaliation over proposed Syria strikes

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army General Martin Dempsey (R) arrive to brief members of Congress on proposed military action against Syria, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military sees a low risk of retaliation from proposed U.S. strikes against Syria over the alleged use of chemical weapons, General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday.

“We assess that the risk of retaliation because of the limited nature of the strike is low. I can’t drive it to zero,” Dempsey told a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.

“And I can tell you that we are postured in the region in order to deal with any miscalculation or retaliation.”