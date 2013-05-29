U.N. rights body condemns Syria and demands halt to Qusair attacks

GENEVA (Reuters) - The main United Nations human rights body condemned Syria and its use of foreign fighters on Wednesday and called for a halt to its attacks with missiles and other heavy weapons on civilians in the town of Qusair.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution brought by Qatar, Turkey and the United States with a vote of 36 states in favor, one (Venezuela) against and eight abstentions. Two delegations were absent for the vote.

