U.N. rights body condemns Syria and demands halt to Qusair attacks
May 29, 2013 / 4:16 PM / in 4 years

U.N. rights body condemns Syria and demands halt to Qusair attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The main United Nations human rights body condemned Syria and its use of foreign fighters on Wednesday and called for a halt to its attacks with missiles and other heavy weapons on civilians in the town of Qusair.

The 47-member Geneva forum adopted a resolution brought by Qatar, Turkey and the United States with a vote of 36 states in favor, one (Venezuela) against and eight abstentions. Two delegations were absent for the vote.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story is refiled to correct second paragraph to say 36 states were in favour, not against

