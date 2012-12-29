Syria mediator says choice between "hell" and political process

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The international mediator who has struggled to end Syria’s conflict said on Saturday that the alternative to a political process in the Middle Eastern country is “hell”.
“If the only alternative is hell or a political process, then all of us have to work continuously toward the political process,” U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar Brahimi said after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
