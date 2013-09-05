BRICS states fear strike on Syria could hurt world economy: Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies expressed concern on Thursday during talks at a Group of 20 summit that a military strike on Syria could hurt the world economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said.
“It was noted within BRICS dialogue that among the factors that could negatively affect the global economic situation are the consequences of the eventual foreign intervention into Syrian affairs. Such consequences can have an extremely negative effect on global economy,” Dmitry Peskov said.
The BRICS group includes China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa.
