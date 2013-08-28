Russia tells Britain its Syria resolution is premature

Free Syrian Army fighters check the amount of ammunition they have for their weapons near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Britain on Wednesday that the U.N. Security Council should not consider a draft resolution in response to an alleged chemical arms attack in Syria before U.N. inspectors report on their findings there.

Lavrov told British Foreign Secretary William Hague, whose country has proposed a resolution that would authorize measures to protect civilians, it is necessary “to wait for the results” from the U.N. inspectors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.