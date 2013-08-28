FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia tells Britain its Syria resolution is premature
#World News
August 28, 2013 / 6:08 PM / 4 years ago

Russia tells Britain its Syria resolution is premature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Free Syrian Army fighters check the amount of ammunition they have for their weapons near Aleppo International airport August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Britain on Wednesday that the U.N. Security Council should not consider a draft resolution in response to an alleged chemical arms attack in Syria before U.N. inspectors report on their findings there.

Lavrov told British Foreign Secretary William Hague, whose country has proposed a resolution that would authorize measures to protect civilians, it is necessary “to wait for the results” from the U.N. inspectors, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

