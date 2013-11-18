Syria envoy says funding problems, militants hamper chemical disarmament-Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria’s ambassador to Russia said insufficient funding and unspecified actions by militants fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad are hindering the government’s compliance with a deal to abandon chemical weapons, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

“The main obstacles to Syria fulfilling its commitments (are) the lack of provision of the funding necessary to fulfill this task,” Ambassador Riad Haddad was quoted as saying. “On top of that, armed groups are creating hindrances to satisfying the agreement’s conditions.”