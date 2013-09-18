FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: U.N. inspectors did not pay due attention to evidence
September 18, 2013 / 5:34 PM / 4 years ago

Russia: U.N. inspectors did not pay due attention to evidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that U.N. investigators who compiled a report on an August 21 poison gas attack in Syria did not pay enough attention to evidence provided by the Syrian government.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus, Ryabkov said evidence that Syrian authorities gave his delegation had been handed over to the U.N. investigators earlier but was not sufficiently reflected in the report they issued on Monday.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk

