Syria denies Assad agreed to leave power
July 20, 2012 / 9:18 AM / in 5 years

Syria denies Assad agreed to leave power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s Information Ministry said on Friday that comments by Russia’s ambassador to France that President Bashar al-Assad has accepted leaving power in an orderly way were “completely devoid of truth”.

The ministry statement, flashed on state television, came in response to remarks by Moscow’s envoy to Paris who said that by accepting a recent international declaration which foresaw a transition towards a more democratic Syria, Assad had “accepted to leave, but in an orderly way”.

Reporting by Dominic Evans, editing by Diana Abdallah

