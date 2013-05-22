Syria to decide soon on peace talk participation: minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday that President Bashar al-Assad’s government would decide soon whether to take part in peace talks with the opposition, Russian news agency Itar-Tass reported.

Asked whether the Syrian government had committed to a Russian-U.S. effort to hold a peace conference, Mekdad told Itar-TASS: “We are still discussing this question.”

“A final decision will be taken after our return to Damascus,” Mekdad said following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.